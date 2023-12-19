Reynolds (47) and McElhenney (46) who together own UK soccer team Wrexham, styled their hair and outfits to mimic those worn by Wham! stars George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley on the original cover art, reports People magazine. Rob McElhenney then posted the hilarious results to his Instagram on Monday with Reynolds also sharing the image to his own Instagram Stories. Why People Love (and Hate) 'Last Christmas'.

Underneath the pouting black-and-white picture, the pair replaced the names of the pop stars with their own and added the logo of their beloved Wrexham soccer club in the corner of the snap. The post’s caption simply read, “WREXHAM!”. As per People, the stars also donned leather jackets to stage their own version of the 1983 Wham! studio album Fantastic. Against a red backdrop, the duo posed for the camera with McElhenney sporting a moustache, just as Ridgeley had on the original version, while Reynolds had his leather jacket unbuttoned.

Rob McElhenney Shared The Cover Art On His Instagram

They also replaced “Wham!” at the top of the cover art with ‘Wrexham!’, a nod to their docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. The Game of Thrones actor Rob McElhenney subsequently shared the images to his own Instagram Stories accompanied by Wham!’s famous festive tune, “Last Christmas.:

