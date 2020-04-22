Scoob! To Miss its Theatrical Release, Will Go Straight to Video-on-Demand on May 15, 2020

Scoob! Movie Poster (Twitter)

After Disney announced its decision to release Artemis Fowl directly on Disney+ and thereby ditching its theatre outing, Warner Bros too has taken a similar decision for its upcoming animated feature Scoob! The movie will release as video-on-demand will be up for premium digital ownership on May 15 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available for a 48-hour rental PVOD period for the US $19.99, or EST price of $24.99. Director Tony Cervone who has invested five years in this animated feature has no qualms about the studio's decision to ditch the film's theatrical release. Marvel’s Black Widow, Disney’s Mulan, Jungle Cruise Get New Release Dates After COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Original Slots – Read Deets.

“We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together," said Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff in her new announcement. While Hollywood is compelled to shut down its productions of all live-action movies, animated ones continue to remain in the making, mainly because it is possible to complete the animation work from home.

"We would make sure that everything was in sync, that we would have the same kind of quality speakers, that there was a big enough bandwidth that we could really get the sound quality up, and so from a design point of view, we were able to do that as well,” Cervone told Deadline. He also informed how the movie was 'close to done' before the outbreak of coronavirus. "We’re used to working at home and we’re used to working remotely, and overcoming these types of challenges," he added further. Tom Hardy's Venom 2 Gets a Title and a New Release Date, Will Now Hit the Screens on June 25, 2021.

The new movie will explain how Scooby and Shaggy met for the first time and how did they join young detectives Fred, Welma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. It will also see the gang rushing to stop the global “dogpocalypse" while realising that Scooby has a secret legacy with an epic destiny.