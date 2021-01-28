Super Bowl LIV Live Streaming in India: NFL fans must brace themselves as the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lock horns in the much-anticipated SuperBowl 2021. The encounter takes place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7 (Sunday). This is the 55th edition (Super Bowl LIV) of the event and the 51st in the modern era of the National Football League (NFL). The match is played between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion. Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions of the event and must leave no stones unturned to retain their title. Below, we'll look at the streaming, venue and other details of Super Bowl 2021. COVID-19: 4 Super Bowl Champions and a Pro Bowler Team Up for Meet N Greet to Help Victims!

Notably, the Chiefs have a great chance to become the first team win consecutive Super Bowls since New England Patriots achieved the feat in 2005. On the other hand, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't lifted the title since 2003 and would be raring to end the drought. Meanwhile, if you are searching for details like Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live streaming, live telecast, match timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) and more, you will find it all below.

Where is Super Bowl 2021, Match Time in IST and Date

The Super Bowl 2021match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The fixture is scheduled on February 7, 2020, and will start at 05:00 am according to Indian Standard time (IST) and at 06:30 pm EST (February 2, 2020).

How to Watch Super Bowl 2021Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Unfortunately, no Indian channels have the official broadcasting of the Super Bowl 20201. Hence the live telecast of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs match will not be available in India. At the same time, Fox Sports will be providing the live telecast in Australia and likely in other parts of the world as well.

How to Watch Live Streaming Super Bowl 2021Live Online in India

Fans of the NFL in India can watch the live streaming of Super Bowl 2020 on FanCode. One can either install the FanCode app or log on to fancode.com to see the match live.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs have been in red-hot form lately and will take the field as slight favourites. However, they need to be at the top of their A-game as Buccaneers are also studded with many potent names.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).