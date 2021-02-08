California, February 8: Amid the ongoing Farmers' protest in India, an advertisement drawing attention to massive agitation in India was aired in California, United States. The commercial was aired during the Annual ‘Super Bowl’ event. Super Bowl, which is the American National Football League (NFL), is a platform where the world's most famous ads are launched every year. The ad, showing the farmers' protest in India, showed that it was the 'largest protest in the human history'.

A close look at the 40-second advertisement has also gone viral on social media platforms. The commercial began with Martin Luther King Jr's quote an calls the ongoing farmers' protest as the "Largest Protest In History". The Super Bowl event is the championship game of the National Football League (NFL). Farmers' Protest: UN Human Rights Body Urges Indian Government And Protesting Farmers to 'Exercise Maximum Restraint'.

The advertisement showing India's farmers' protest raised many eyebrows. It was not immediately clear as to who paid for the expensive advertisement slot. Since the past two months, the farmers' agitation in India against the three farm laws began at the borders of Delhi in India.

Watch Video: Here's the Super Bowl ad featuring Farmers Protest In India

Here’s the Super Bowl ad featuring the Farmers Protest If you haven’t heard about it yet, now is the time to learn. It’s an issue of injustice that affects all of us. pic.twitter.com/a0WRjIAzqF — Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) February 7, 2021

The Super Bowl Matches have been among the most-watched tv broadcasts in the US. According to a report by Reuters, about 100 million viewers were expected to tune in to the CBS channel broadcast when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on The Kansas City Chiefs in the game on February 8.

