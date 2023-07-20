Makers of the upcoming TMNT: Mutant Mayhem movie have released a video that truly takes the mutant mayhem up a notch with an exciting new video. The four beloved mutants who live in a sewer, discover that Barbie lives in her dreamhouse right above them. And after they observe and discuss what seem as absurd ways of living for the turtles, new mutants like Leatherhead voiced by Rose Byrne, Rocksteady voiced by John Cena, Splinter voiced by Jackie Chan and more are introduced. Check out all the mutants in the video below! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer: The Turtles Are Out Of Sewer To Battle a Giant Fly and save New York City.

Watch New Video for TMNT Mutant Mayhem:

Our dream house... is a sewer! Come join us and get tickets now to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem - only in theatres August 2! #TMNTMovie https://t.co/ysUtySVMFt pic.twitter.com/fc4preRKKa — TMNT (@TMNTMovie) July 20, 2023

