Looks like TMNT fans are going to let out the biggest "COWABUNGA" of their lives as early reaction to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is extremely positive. Calling the film "visually stunning," the reactions are praising the animation and the fun factor of the movie calling a "total blast." The story in particular is being labelled as "meaningful." Here are some of the reactions to the movie. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer: The Turtles Are Out Of Sewer To Battle a Giant Fly and save New York City (Watch Video).

Absolute Blast!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an absolute blast. So many nods and mentions that long time turtle fans will love, but it also feels fresh and unique. It's hilarious & visually stunning! I can't wait for more! #tmntmovie #mutantmayhem pic.twitter.com/nNBWeA9TFq — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 23, 2023

Laugh-Out-Loud!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem is laugh-out-loud funny and the Heroes in a Half Shell are all gnarly!!! Love the focus on them being Teenagers, and Turtle fans are in for a treat with references galore. It's my second favorite animated film of the year. pic.twitter.com/EslfgSNfAY — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) June 25, 2023

Visual Feast!

TMNT #MutantMayhem lives up to that title. It's a bombastic visual feast that isn't afraid to get too weird or playful with its humor. Some bits made me laugh as hard as I can! These are the Turtles specifically for today's kids, but it has a strong heart to unite all audiences. pic.twitter.com/2Wsm6Yf35p — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 25, 2023

Effortlessly Cool!

I don’t think I could’ve loved #TMNTmovie #mutantmayhem more. Holy CRAP. Effortlessly cool & retro while also being hip & hilarious, it wraps you up in a meaningful story while weaving a brand new turtle tale. The music choices are amazing too. I smiled & laughed the whole time. pic.twitter.com/AD2xVL7bz4 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 22, 2023

