The new Super Mario Bros movie teaser is out Chris Pratt is being bashed for voicing the iconic video game character. Despite the actor just uttering five words in the movie teaser, fans of the Nintendo video game are bashing the actor inside out for his voice as Mario. The Super Mario Bros Teaser: Chris Pratt Voices Mario in This Magical Film Adaptation of the Nintendo Video Game – WATCH.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

A User on Pratt's Voice

Chris Pratt's voice for Mario is the biggest insult to every Super Mario fan. I shouldn't be, but I am livid. Justice for Charles Martinet. — HardCayndii10 🍭✨🍬 (@HardCayndii10) October 7, 2022

It Sounds Just Like Him!

I don't care how controversial it is, I liked the 1993 Super Mario movie. The new one looks boring as hell to me, I guess it is what people want though. Chris Pratt needs to actually try though, it just sounds like him. — Apathetic Sphere (@ApatheticSphere) October 7, 2022

Furious Fan

Zero chance I see a Super Mario movie that stars Chris fucking Pratt. — Emm (they/them) (@EmmThem) October 7, 2022

Another Disappointed Fan!

Chris Pratt is a good actor but he is not right for this. You screwed over the man that has made super mario a name in the gaming world. I would rather watch this in a Japanese dub — Cosmic (cyno haver) (@CosmicLuna69) October 7, 2022

