The new Super Mario Bros movie teaser is out Chris Pratt is being bashed for voicing the iconic video game character. Despite the actor just uttering five words in the movie teaser, fans of the Nintendo video game are bashing the actor inside out for his voice as Mario. The Super Mario Bros Teaser: Chris Pratt Voices Mario in This Magical Film Adaptation of the Nintendo Video Game – WATCH.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

A User on Pratt's Voice

It Sounds Just Like Him!

Furious Fan

Another Disappointed Fan!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).