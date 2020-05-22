Tom Hanks Felicitates the Class of 2020 by Sharing His Semi-Official Diploma That's Also Signed By Albert Einstein

Tom Hanks' semi-official diploma for the class of 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The class of 2020 just had their graduation virtually 'cos well coronavirus ruined all their plans. The iconic picture of their class while they come dress in their black robes and graduation hat would certainly seem like a dream to them now. But to boost their spirits and honour their efforts throughout the year, many celebs in the west including Obamas, John Krasinski, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and others will host a virtual graduation day celebration which will stream on YouTube. And while that's one section of celebrities, others like Tom Hanks are busy giving their own semi-official diplomas to cheer their young buddies. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Blood Will be Used to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine.

Tom Hanks took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his semi-official diploma that's also signed by Albert Einstein for the graduating students. It appreciates their successful completion of education despite the hardships imposed by COVID-19 crisis and we think it's a sweet gesture. "To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx," he tweeted while sharing a picture of his semi-official diploma. Webby Awards 2020 Winners List: Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, John Krasinski Bag Top Honours For Internet Excellence.

Check Out his Tweet

To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4llw7fPtxB — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 22, 2020

The virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Obamas will also include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and others. Beyoncé is also expected to deliver an inspirational message and we think this would be a celebration like never before.

The Dear Class of 2020 event will take place on June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT