Calvin Harris is officially a dad! The globally renowned DJ and his wife, TV and radio host Vick Hope, have welcomed their first child baby boy named Micah. The couple took to social media on Sunday, July 28, to share the happy news with fans. Calvin Harris Shuts Down "myth" That He Produced a Rita Ora Album That Was Never ... - Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

The Couple Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Welcome Baby Boy in Home Birth

In an Instagram post filled with warmth and gratitude, Harris wrote, “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.” The post featured a sun-drenched photo of Harris cradling baby Micah outdoors and a touching shot from their at-home water birth, where the new parents are seen meeting their newborn for the first time.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope’s Secret Pregnancy Journey Revealed

Although the couple hadn’t made a public pregnancy announcement, fans had been speculating for months. Clues began surfacing back in April during a BBC Radio 1 interview where Vick was spotted gently holding her belly while wearing a cream bodycon dress. Later, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from recent work moments, casually including shots showing a visible baby bump. “Lots going on lately,” she captioned the post. Despite the growing buzz, Calvin and Vick chose to keep their journey largely private. Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Reunite on Dance-pop Ballad "Miracle." Stream: - Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope’s Low-Key Love Story

The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in September 2023 at a countryside estate in northeast England. Though they remained private for months, they made a rare joint appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. Their love story started years ago. In a previous interview, Vick shared that Harris had asked her out back in the early 2000s and she turned him down! Years later, love found its way, and even after getting engaged, they stayed out of the public eye. “You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I'm keeping my private life private,” Vick had told Hello! in 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).