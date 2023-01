Actress-singer Janelle Monae said that the response to coming out as non-binary has been extremely positive and wants everyone to walk in their own truth. The Knives Out: Glass Onion star, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, came out as non-binary last year and has had a great reaction from the general public, reports femalefirst.co.uk. All the Colors of the Sky: Swiss Singer Veronica Fusaro Reveals Her Debut Album Is All About Peer Pressure and Healing! (Watch Video).

Monae told People: "It's been great. And I say that because I think that there are a lot more discussions, and that's so important. I think that all of us want to walk in our truth. We're just trying to find a name to put with how we feel. And I think that's always great. "I try to challenge people to listen. Yeah, you may not necessarily understand. But listening is such a free thing we can do. I think that by listening you can give somebody more compassion, more empathy, and that's just one more step [to] bridging that gap between us." David Crosby Dies at 81; Singer Was Known as The Founding Member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

The 'Yoga' hitmaker added: "Being non-binary has opened up my mind in terms of the type of art I can make and where I can go, who I can be. I'm all about surprising myself and discovering something new." At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, the star accepted the seventh annual SeeHer Award, for actors who advocate for equality, defy stereotypes and push boundaries.

