Hallyu stars and dishy men of Korean dramas, Ji Chang-wook and Lee Joon-gi, are ready to woo their fans with their upcoming projects. Fans who have been waiting for them to sizzle on-screen are showering the dashing actors with much love. They sent both Ji and Lee food trucks/ coffee trucks, and they took to Instagram to thank their beloved fans for it. The K2 actor shared a lovely pic on his IG story with a caption (translated into English), "I ate well today :) Thank you very much," followed by fluttering pink heart emoji. Ji Chang-wook Upcoming Drama ‘The Sound of Music’ To Premier on May 6, Shares Exciting News With Poster on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lee Joon-gi shared a bunch of photos posing with his coffee truck. His caption (translated into English) reads, "Today, at the Global Fan Union, fans from all over the world sent love together~💞 The directors said they wanted to express their gratitude together, so today we shot a shot shot~~ 😉 Today, thanks to everyone's support, we will run happily~🏃‍♂️ Thank you I do~!!^^ Super thankyou to fan's from all around the world 💖 Love you all 🤩" Lee Joon-gi Shares New Drama ‘Again My Life’ Poster, Asks Fans To Look Forward to Korean Revenge Drama Series (View Pic).

Speaking of their upcoming dramas, Ji Chang-wook announced the premiere date of his next, a show with Netflix titled The Sound of Magic. It will air on May 6, 2022. He plays the role of a magician Lee Eul who wishes to remain a child forever. According to many reports, the Suspicious Partner actor has a bunch of dramas lined up this year, such as If You Say Your Wish, The Worst Evil and a Chinese drama titled Mr Right.

As for Lee Joon-gi, he will be seen in Again My Life, based on a web novel of the same title. The Lawless Lawyer actor will portray the role of a prosecutor who gets a second chance in life to right the wrongs. It is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2022, on SBS TV's Fridays and Saturdays at 22:00 (KST).

