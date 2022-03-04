K-drama lovers, brace yourself for the new drama starring none other than our dearest Oppa, Lee Joon-gi. Titled Again My Life, the upcoming South Korean television series is a revenge drama featuring Lee Geung-young and Kim Ji-eun alongside the Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share the official teaser poster of the SBS TV show, requesting fans to look forward to his new project. Again My Life is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas releasing in 2022. Song Joong-ki Dresses To Kill in Latest Magazine Photoshoot, View Hallyu Star’s Instagram Pics.

Get Ready For Lee Joon-gi's Again My Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💓배우 이준기 a.k.a Actor JG 李準基 💓 (@actor_jg)

