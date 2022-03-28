Top Hallyu star Ji Chang-wook is all set to entertain his fans worldwide with his new drama, The Sound of Music. The 34-year-old handsome actor took to Instagram to share the stunning teaser poster of The Sound of Magic, also revealing the premiere date, i.e., May 6. The six-episode TV series based on Naver webtoon Annarasumanara by Ilkwon Ha will also star Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp along with Ji Chang-wook.

He captioned the post writing (as translated in English), "Lee Eul-i's invitation has arrived :) See you on Netflix in May." The Suspicious Partner star will be essaying the role of Lee Eul, a mysterious magician who wants to remain as a child even after becoming an adult. The Sound of Magic will be directed by Kim Sung-youn.

Get Ready for Ji Chang-wook Upcoming Drama ‘The Sound of Music’

The Sound of Music Cast

