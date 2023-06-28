Movies based on true incidents have a way of evoking strong emotions from the audience. Dramatic depictions of real-life stories in films have proven to be a profitable formula in the film industry. And now a film, based on the famous Kanhaiya murder case in Udaipur is likely to be made, as the makers are currently in talks with the family members of the deceased. Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s Killers Served Biryani in Jail? Rajasthan Police Busts Fake News.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur by two men in broad daylight on June 28 last year, for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading had sparked public outrage across the country.

In June 2022, we watched in horror as Kanhaiya Lal & Umesh Kolhe were ruthlessly beheaded in cold blood by sword wielding Sar Tan se Juda terrorists - just for sharing SM posts supporting Nupur Sharma. Those scenes will always haunt our conscience Never forgive, never forget. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z7zqLeGF20 — Savitri Mumukshu - सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) June 28, 2023

Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash said that a few days ago he had received a call from Mumbai's company named Jani Firefox, and he spoke to director Amit Jani, he said that they are going to make a film on your father i.e. on Kanhaiya Lal murder case. On June 28, which marks Kanhaiya Lal's first death anniversary, director Amit Jani might be arriving in Udaipur, and then further discussions will be done about the film and other things related to it, he said.