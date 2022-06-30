A social media post claiming the two accused of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, who were arrested by Rajasthan police on Tuesday, will be served biryani in jail went viral. Following this, the Rajasthan Police took to Twitter to reject the media report as fake. "Strict action will be taken against the criminals. The police will not deal softly with criminals. We are committed to maintaining law and order in the state," Rajasthan police said.

