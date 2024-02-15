Arthdal Chronicles Actor Shin Joo Hwan Set to Wed Longtime Girlfriend in March

He also is loved for his work in other K-Drama’s such as Summer Strike, Bad and Crazy, Cheese In The Trap.

Feb 15, 2024
Arthdal Chronicles Actor Shin Joo Hwan Set to Wed Longtime Girlfriend in March
Shin Joo Hwan (Photo Credits: Google)

Popular Korean actor Shin Joo Hwan is all set to get married to his non-celebrity girlfriend next month. Joo Hwan told media outlets: "I've known her for some time, and we're going to get married.” Yoon Bak Ties Knot With Girlfriend Kim Su Bin, Actor Shares Pics On Insta!.

He shared that his girlfriend is in the corporate sector in the entertainment industry. “She runs a business in the same industry, so she's very understanding of my job as an actor," added the actor, reports koreaboo.com. The actor, who debuted in 2013 with the short film Young Artists, is known for his roles in Fashion King, Producers, Cafe Midnight, and Arthdal Chronicles. Yoon Bak Announces Marriage to Kim Su Bin! Actor Shares Heartfelt Letter with Fans, View Deets Inside.

