Global K-pop powerhouse BTS has officially made its highly anticipated return as a full group, releasing the new single "Swim" alongside their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The release on March 20, 2026, marks the first collective project from all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkookin nearly four years. The comeback follows the successful completion of mandatory military service by all members, ending a hiatus that began in 2022. ‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Out: Bangtan Boys Reunite for Mega Comeback; When and Where To Watch the Documentary (Watch Video).

BTS Releases ‘ARIRANG’ Lead Track ‘Swim’

The lead single, "SWIM," is described by BigHit Music as an upbeat alternative pop track that explores themes of perseverance and moving forward despite the "shifting tides" of life. BTS leader RM took a primary role in songwriting, crafting lyrics that reflect the group's current mindset as they transition into a new era of their career.

The song serves as the centrepiece of ARIRANG, a 14-track studio album that draws its name from the iconic Korean folk song. Produced under the guidance of HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the project aims to balance the group's deep Korean roots with universal emotional themes that resonate with a global audience.

BTS x Lili Reinhart

The music video for "Swim" was helmed by acclaimed Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, who previously worked with member Jungkook on his solo hit "Standing Next to You." The video features American actress Lili Reinhart and centres on metaphorical imagery, including a woman in a maritime museum and a white sailing ship cutting through the ocean.

Watch the Music Videoof BTS’ New Song ‘SWIM’:

In a powerful moment for fans, the video culminates with all seven members standing together on the deck of a ship, signalling their unified return to the music scene. The production of the track also saw involvement from high-profile international songwriters and producers, including Tyler Spry and Leclair, underscoring the group's continued influence in the Western pop market. BTS ARIRANG: When and Where To Watch K-Pop Supergroup’s Comeback Concert Live and Feature-Length Documentary Online.

BTS’ Monumental Return With ’ARIRANG

The ARIRANG album serves as more than just a musical release; it is the cornerstone of a massive global comeback campaign. Beyond the title track, the album features collaborations with major artists and producers like Ryan Tedder, Diplo, and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

To celebrate the launch, the group is scheduled for a series of high-profile events:

March 21: A free comeback concert, "BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG," held at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, which will be streamed globally on Netflix.

March 24: A "Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE" event in New York City.

March 25-26: A two-night appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS’ RM and Jungkook to Host Special Events on 10th Debut Anniversary.

Following these promotions, BTS is set to embark on the "ARIRANG World Tour," which is projected to be the largest in the group's history, spanning 79 shows across 34 regions through 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).