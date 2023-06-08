Here's one good news for the BTS ARMY, the K-pop group agency announced that leader RM (aka Namjoon) will be hosting a special event and interacting with fans on site in Yeouido, as a part of the 2023 BTS Festa. Younger member Jungkook will also be narrating a firework show for the fans as well on the same day. Both events will be live-streamed on Weverse. The notice from BigHit read, "Be part of the special event where RM, the leader of BTS, will communicate with fans onsite at the ARMY Lounge. The event will also be live-streamed through BTS Live Screen at different areas of the Yeouido event venue beside the ARMY Lounge." The notice also said that the BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show will be held from 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM. "To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS, a beautiful firework show will take place along with BTS’s music and Jung Kook’s narration. Gazing at the fireworks that decorate the night sky in Yeouido, look back on your ten years with BTS and look forward to the day you meet them again," it said. BTS’ 10th Anniversary Will Have Major Landmarks in Seoul Turn Purple As the Band Will Celebrate Their Journey Since Debut!.

