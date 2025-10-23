2NE1's Park Bom often grabs attention with her unusual and cryptic Instagram posts. The 41-year-old K-pop idol once again grabbed attention after she sued her former agency, YG Entertainment’s boss, Yang Hyun Suk, demanding an insane sum of money that seems nearly impossible to obtain. In her now-deleted Instagram post, Park Bom shared a picture of a document showing that she has sued Yang Hyun Suk, which has sparked massive discussions online. ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung Jae’s Identity Misused To Scam Woman of KRW 500 Million in Shocking Online Impersonation Fraud; Actor’s Agency Issues Statement.

Park Bom Issues Lawsuit Against YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk

Taking to her Instagram handle, Park Bom shared pictures of what appeared to be an official complaint written in Korean. It mentioned Yang Hyun Suk and YG Entertainment as the accused parties. She alleged that the YG boss failed to pay her the rightful income and profits for a long period of time, referring to earnings from album sales, performances, broadcasts, and other activities.

However, the most bizarre part of her complaint was the enormous sum mentioned, which sparked intense discussions online. According to the now-deleted post, the amount cited was “1002003004005006007001000034 '64272e trillion KRW,” which is approximately USD 4.5 quadrillion.

Park Bom’s Now-Deleted Instagram Post

Park Bom announced on her Instagram page that she will take legal action against YG Entertainment and Yang Hyun Suk for financial corruption and fraud. This could also mean that this is the real reason why Bom did not participate in 2NE1’s recent activities. We stand with you! pic.twitter.com/fQL1VoQRXr — 박봄 daily! (@ParkBomDaily) October 22, 2025

Park Bom’s Agency Issues Statement

After Park Bom’s post went viral with fans expressing concern for her mental health, her agency D-Nation Entertainment issued a clarification regarding the alleged lawsuit against Yang Hyun Suk and YG Entertainment. In their statement, they said that YG Entertainment had already paid the singer for all her activities related to 2NE1 and that the document she shared on Instagram was never officially filed.

As mentioned, in Koreaboo, they said, "The financial statements related to Park Bom's activities with 2NE1 have already been completed. The complaint uploaded on social media has not actually been filed." They also updated fans about her current condition and said, "Park Bom has halted all activities and is focusing on treatment and recovery. We will do our best to hel her regain her health." 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations: BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, TWICE and More Vie for Artiste of the Year – See Full List Inside!.

Park Bom’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박봄 (@newharoobompark)

For all the K-Pop novices, 2NE1 is a popular 2-gen group consisting of members CL, Dara, Minzy and Park Bom. They are known for hits like "I Am the Best", "FIRE" and "Go Away".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Park Bom's Instagram, Koreaboo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

