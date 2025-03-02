BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently making headlines after releasing her highly anticipated first solo studio album, Alter Ego. While fans are in awe of the K-Pop star, a US-based musician named Azealia Banks doesn't seem too pleased with Lisa or the success South Korean music has achieved. The American rapper and songwriter recently found herself embroiled in a major controversy and faced accusations of racism after dismissing Lisa and other K-Pop idols in general through her social media posts. ‘I Would Love To Go to India’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Expresses Desire To Meet Desi BLINKs, Shares Heartfelt Message for Fans With Release of Her Solo Debut Album ‘Alter Ego’ (Watch Video).

What Did Azealia Banks Say About BLACKPINK Lisa?

The whole matter began on Saturday (March 1) after a fan asked Azealia Banks about her opinion on BLACKPINK Lisa's latest solo album, "Alter Ego" in a post on X (previously Twitter). Reacting to this, the American musician wrote, "I don't listen to K-Pop." While liking a song or anything is a matter of personal choice, fans found that her reply had a racist tone because the whole album was in English and Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban was of Thai origin. This resulted in massive backlash by K-Pop fans who schooled the singer under her post.

Azealia Bank’s Controversial Tweet

I don’t listen to kpop https://t.co/nzd25MvqyO — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) March 1, 2025

Netizens Slam Azealia Banks for Her Comment on K-Pop and BP Lisa

We Agree

L. Kpop is amazing — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) March 1, 2025

‘Girl the Whole Album Is in English and She’s Thai’

Girl the whole album is in English and she's Thai, why would it be K-pop? — 𝐊æ (@thekauavictor) March 1, 2025

Oops!

Same way how nobody listens to your music — HARRYS HOUSE (@harryshouse3) March 1, 2025

Yeah

alter ego.... kpop? the whole album is in english 😭 — leo (@pinksego) March 1, 2025

Correct!

The way she worded is simply rude. She could've say like "not yet" or "still didnt" but the way he said it, it seems like "i haven't and what about it" . Idgaf about Azealia but i wont bear if anyone disrespect Lisa’s music — K1ticuss (@K1ticcus) March 1, 2025

To many, the problem with Azealia's reply was the way she phrased her words because the entire album is in English, not Korean, and she herself is from Thailand. Although she didn't intend any harm in the first tweet, things took a turn for the worse after she posted a follow-up expressing her frustration with high-end fashion houses and criticizing K-Pop idols.

She wrote, "Especially when these k-pop artists are largely making crappy facsimile urban Americana hip-hop music? Do they not understand that the influence begins and ends with Black America lmao? When hiphop decides its had enough dismissal and denial from fashion houses and changes the trend, Do they believe these ultra rich Asian celebrities and the Asian investment groups the houses are clinging to for dear life are not going to just divest in europeanism and wear their own national Asian Luxury Brands?" Read more in her tweet below. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Episode 1 Review: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shines in Her Natural Acting Debut, While Patrick Schwarzenegger Delivers a Sleazy Standout Performance (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Azealia Banks’ X Post Below

Especially when these k-pop artists are largely making crappy facsimile urban Americana hip-hop music? Do they not understand that the influence begins and ends with Black America lmao? When hiphop decides its had enough dismissal and denial from fashion houses and changes the… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) March 1, 2025

Not just Lisa, but fans also found Azealia's comments offensive towards Asians in general. Her unnecessary comparison between K-Pop and hip-hop artists disappointed many. Fans argued that Lisa's work goes beyond Korean music, and her global fanbase is proof of that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).