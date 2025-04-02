Amid the Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal, a new controversy is brewing in South Korea. This time, it's the K-Pop industry involved. Members of the popular girl group BLACKPINK are facing the wrath of the internet for allegedly causing harm to the sentiments of black people. BP members Jennie, Rose and Lisa are facing backlash for saying the "N-word" in their pre-debut videos. Recently, a Discord user claiming to be a former employee of YG Entertainment, the agency behind BLACKPINK, leaked a series of videos where the K-Pop stars could be heard mumbling the slur, triggering a massive uproar online. ‘Cute Then Lisa’: Anu Malik’s Daughter Ada Malik Grabs Attention For Her Striking Resemblance to BLACKPINK Star (See Reactions).

BLACKPINK Members Slammed for Using ‘N-Word’ in Leaked Pre-Debut Videos

Recently, a user named YG Leaker started a Discord channel to allegedly expose racism in the K-Pop industry. The user claimed to have data worth terabytes against the Big 3 - SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment and other labels, including Cube Entertainment, HYBE, Starshop Entertainment and WM Entertainment. In the data leaked so far, the self-proclaimed former YG Entertainment employee released videos of BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rose and Lisa saying the "N-word" during their pre-debut era. The videos have gone viral on the internet, with netizens sharing angry reactions and demanding an apology from the artists.

BP Members Saying the N-Word’ in Their Pre-Debut Videos

Lisa (6) surpasses Jennie (5) as Blackpink member with most N word count. pic.twitter.com/FzBt20Xj4B — Flop Kpop (@TheFlopKpop) March 31, 2025

Netizens Lash Out at BLACKPINK Members for Saying the ‘N-Word’ in Leaked Pre-Debut Videos

The videos in question show the BLACKPINK singers saying the 'N-word' in what is said to be from their pre-debut auditions. While some fans are defending them, considering that they were teenagers during that time, many highlighted that their usage of the word seems to be pretty casual. One user on X (previously Twitter) wrote, "I don't understand how you can make the same mistake so many times.. especially when you're fluent in English," while another commented, "No sorry. I cant comprehend why idols don't search the lyrics of what they are singing. I meant they arent a bit curious what the n-word meant". ‘The Whole Album Is in English and She’s Thai’: Fans SLAM American Musician Azealia Banks for Alleged Racist Remarks Towards BLACKPINK Lisa and K-Pop.

Netizens React to BLACKPINK’s Controversial Pre-Debut Videos

Oh no, Jennie, my love, needs to drop more N-bombs. — Shiro ♡ (@Shiroktsne) March 31, 2025

A Huge Issue for the K-Pop Industry

This is a huge issue for the K-pop industry in general to be educated on race and gender studies outside of Korea . You just can’t be throwing that word around and not expect the world outside of Korea to Have a reaction. It starts from CEO — YourFavesCouldn't (@Jessie_H97) March 31, 2025

Pre-Debut BLACKPINK Had To Do Their Homework

No, sorry, I just... can't comprehend why idols don't search the lyrics of what they're singing. I mean they aren't a bit curious what the n word meant? Specially these 3 members can speak English, like don't ppl search the words they don't know the meaning of? Seriously asking. — 🙂‍↔️ (@coursenne) March 31, 2025

Exactly!

They are singing in English, and can speak in English. They understand every word in the songs they practice, and they just aren't a bit curious what that specific n word meant? — 🙂‍↔️ (@coursenne) April 1, 2025

True

i don't understand how you can make the same mistake so many times.. especially when you're fluent in English.. — Elizabeth 🖤 (@elizabethkaiixo) March 31, 2025

In addition to BLACKPINK's leaked videos, the YG leaker also released several unreleased clips of K-Pop groups and idols.

