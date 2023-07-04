July is here and so are some really interesting Korean dramas. Yet again, we haven't found a common theme in the shows of this year and that we feel is a good thing. Some of the titles are really interesting like 19/20 which shows the thought process of a few 19 going 20-year-olds when they are put together in a house, Not Others is about a single mother in a High School, a revenge drama Longing For You and more. But one of the running themes of July is the sequel. As many as four sequels are expected to stream this month and here are the names. Jung Hae In Attends His ‘Snowdrop’ Co-Star Jisoo’s BLACKPINK Concert and Matches Brown Hoodie With Her (View Pic).

D.P. 2

Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan starrer DP 2 returns with yet another intense season on July 28 on Netflix. After the events of the last season, the unusual duo faces more challenges but this the chaser is getting chased. DP2 shows the harsh reality of men doing everything to evade South Korea's mandatory military service. The duo is tasked with the job of zeroing in on such defectors.

Uncanny Encounter 2: The Counter Punch

After a record-breaking first season, the demon hunters are back to demolish some more evil forces. However, the challenge has become stiffer with the entry of supervillains. Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Ki Young will be seen as the powerful demon ready to seize power with an added dash of villainy from The Glory's Kim Hieora. Check it out on Netflix from June 29.

Here are new poster of most awaited season 2 uncanny encounter pic.twitter.com/6xnYgfzMIN — Asianjanres_studio (@AsianjanresS) June 27, 2023

Shadow Detective 2

Taek Rok chased down the killer in the last season but it seems there's more to unearth in this story. The new season will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 5.

All three of them have interesting premises and it would be exciting to know how they take the stories ahead. Which one are you eagerly waiting for?

