K-dramas have gifted audiences with an array of series and movies that were simply impossible to miss. As we bid farewell to 2024, our anticipation builds for the exciting new stories that 2025 promises to deliver. With a variety of K-dramas and movies released throughout the year, it’s evident that K-fans have thoroughly enjoyed the offerings. From thrillers to romance, comedy to horror, and everything in between, these genres have entertained audiences worldwide. As 2024 draws to a close, let’s take one last look at the romantic K-dramas that captured hearts and made fans exclaim, 'Ajussi... Saranghaeyo!' ‘Love Next Door’ Star Jung Hae-In Expresses His Eagerness To Work in B-Town, Says ‘Love To Appear in a Bollywood Film’.

Let’s dive in and take a look at the top five K-dramas that entertained the audience in 2024.

Queen Of Tears

The series depicts the crisis and rekindling of love between Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun-woo, the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri, as they navigate the ups and downs of their three-year marriage. Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won did a great job and made us fall in love. Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun Dating Again? ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Latest Announcement Fuels Dating Whispers With Her Co-Star!.

Watch Trailer

Lovely Runner

In the world of fame, Ryu Sun-Jae stands as a top-tier celebrity, hiding his weariness behind the glittering veneer of stardom. Im Sol, a devoted fan whose childhood dreams were shattered by a tragic accident, finds comfort and hope in Sun-jae’s music. Love blossomed unconventionally.

Watch Trailer

Marry My Husband

When a woman discovers her husband’s betrayal of her best friend and falls victim to their deadly scheme, fate gives her a second chance.

Watch Trailer

Doctor Slump

In Doctor Slump, Park Hyung-Sik portrays a burnt-out doctor whose path crosses again with a former rival at the darkest point in both their lives. As they navigate their struggles, their unexpected reunion teeters between reigniting an old rivalry and sparking the flames of a new romance.

Watch Trailer

Love Next Door

Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min made their audience fall in love with their innocence, childhood friendship and everything in between. A family rom-com that made the audience fall in love irrevocably.

Watch Trailer

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2024, these series remind us that love conquers all, making us smile, laugh, and cry all at once. Well, stay tuned, because LatestLY will be updating more such Year Enders.

