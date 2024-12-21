New Delhi, December 21: Google has released the Android 16 second developer preview update with improvements. The second Developer Preview (DP2) of Android 16 for Pixel devices follows the first developer version that was released last month. The new version comes with a range of improved features and enhancements.

The Android 16 second developer preview focuses on changes designed to enhance the app experience, improve battery life, and boost performance while minimising incompatibilities for Google Pixel devices. The Android 16 preview is now available with an update that brings an enhanced adaptive refresh rate for a smoother experience. Additionally, Android 16 introduces security features for WiFi location on devices that support WiFi 6. Users will have the option to set up a new shortcut for note-taking on the lock screen of their Pixel devices. iPhone 15 Price Drop: Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus With 128GB Available at Discounted Rate on Flipkart, Amazon; Check Details.

The Android 16 Preview programme will take place from November 2024 until the official public release next year. Each update in this programme comes with various resources, including SDK tools, system images, emulators, API references, and API differences. Google has kicked off Developer Preview 2 by installing a new system image and updating the necessary tools. If you are already using Developer Preview 1, you will receive an automatic over-the-air update to move to Android 16 DP2..

The photo picker offers a secure method for users to allow your app to access specific images and videos from their local and cloud storage rather than giving access to their entire media library. In this developer preview, new APIs have been introduced to support searching through cloud media providers using the Android photo picker. The upcoming search feature is expected to enhance user experience when managing photos and videos. Apple App Store Releases List of Top Free Games and Apps 2024 for Over 30 Countries and Regions, India’s Ludo Gaming Platform Zupee Among Top Rankers.

Google has reportedly introduced a new feature that will enable users to use the in-display fingerprint sensor even when the device's screen is turned off. The enhancement will make it easier to unlock the device using biometric authentication. Google has confirmed that the beta version of Android 16 will roll out in January 2025. Following that, the stable version of Android 16 is expected to be released between March and June 2025.

