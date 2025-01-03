Happy birthday to the one and only BLACKPINK's Kim Ji-soo! Turning 30 on January 3, this BLACKPINK queen is not only an international pop icon but also a seriously talented actress and she proved that she is not just the 'unnie' of the group. And on her special day, we’re throwing it back to one of her most iconic moments – her acting debut in Snowdrop. Let’s dive into why this drama wasn’t just a regular K-drama but a legit game-changer for Jisoo’s career. Released in 2022, Snowdrop had Jisoo starring alongside Jung Hae-In in a political romance that had us all on the edge of our seats. Set in the 80s during a time of political unrest, the show had all the drama, suspense, and emotional highs we could ever ask for. But what made Snowdrop special was Jisoo’s mind-blowing acting debut. Here’s why this role was more than just a stepping stone for her. ‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Stunning in NEW Stills From Her Upcoming Series Co-Starring Park Jung Min (View Pics).

Jisoo and Hung Hae-In In 'SnowDrop'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRAMA SNOWDROP | Jisoo Hae In (@dramasnowdrop)

A Bold Move for Her First Role

Let’s be real – Snowdrop wasn’t your typical rom-com. Jisoo took on a seriously intense, complex role, and we were all so here for it. She stepped out of her comfort zone and crushed it.

Electric Chemistry with Jung Hae In

The chemistry between Jisoo and Jung Hae In was fire. Their on-screen relationship was so intense and heartfelt that it had K-drama lovers all hooked from the first episode.

A Role That Showed Serious Range

Jisoo’s character, Eun Young Ro, was multi-faceted – one minute she’s showing vulnerability and the next, she’s bold and brave. It wasn’t easy, but Jisoo nailed it. ‘Newtopia’ First Look Out! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min Star in Thrilling Zombie Apocalypse Drama (See Pics).

History Meets Heartbreak

The drama's historical setting, combined with Jisoo’s emotional depth, made the storyline even more powerful. It wasn’t just about love; it was about sacrifice, survival, and loyalty, and Jisoo made it feel so real.

The BLACKPINK Star Who Paved Her Way to Television Through Acting

Snowdrop wasn’t just a one-off – it was a major statement. Jisoo’s performance opened up so many doors for her in the acting world, showing that she was way more than just a BLACKPINK member. It was the start of something huge.

To wrap it up, as we celebrate Jisoo today (December 3), let’s remember that Snowdrop was a game-changer for her, marking the beginning of her journey as an actress. If this was her first drama, we can’t even imagine what’s next! Happy birthday, Jisoo – here’s to more acting, singing, and slaying the game!

