2022 has been quite harsh on our kdrama-loving hearts. From 25-21 to Big Mouth to Anarchy Of Souls and more, we have wept, debated and discussed the sad endings that the writers wrote. Many of them didn't need such tragedy in the end. Anyway, if all this sadness around you is making you quite haggard in life, we have a hack. Try Gaus Electronics on Viki. It has been a while since we watched an out-and-out Korean comedy series that leaves you in splits. Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Kang Min Ah and More Pose As the Marketing Team for Their New Office Drama ‘Gaus Electronics’ (View Pic)

The last time, we watched such a show was Welcome To Waikiki on Netflix. Gaus Electronics does get a bit over the top at times but then comedy shows tend to do that often and we chose to overlook that on the pretext of cinematic liberty. But what makes this series even more interesting for us are the romantic situations that Ko Sung-hee, Kwak Dong-yeon, Kim Min-ah and Bae Hyun-sung's characters get into are totally relatable.

Let us tell you five of them:

1. Makeout dilemma

The way Korean dramas make actors kiss and make out, it looks like a cakewalk. Of course, it includes consent. But in reality, office romances are fraught with a lack of space to do just that. Now sometimes love needs to be expressed. So Cha Na-rae (Sung-hee) and Lee Sang-sik (Dong-yeon) are trying their best to make do with the desks in the office.

gaus electronics stans really won we dont have second lead syndrome we dont have unnecessary misunderstandings we dont have toxic fights just himbo and girlboss making out in everywhere pic.twitter.com/m1kOAuiH2g — spooky tomris (@T0MRlS) October 21, 2022

2. Love can't be hidden

There's a Hindi song from a Bollywood film Jaan Tere Naam that goes like this, "Hum lakh chupaye pyar magar, duniya ko pata chal jayega'. (whatever you do, you can never hide love) This scene is a perfect example of that. Didn't we all get caught in our clandestine affairs?

Haykırdım buna hagsfxsji kurulmuş koltuğa öpüşmeyi film izler gibi izlemişş😂😂yeni bölüm çevirisi fırlatın üstüme çeball#GausElectronicsEp7 #GausElectronicspic.twitter.com/sdYik2RLG3 — 𝐁.💫 (@lovelyyy_b) October 22, 2022

3. Role reversal

Often in movies, men save a damsel and distress and the girl falls in love. Here, Geon Kang-Mi (Kang Min-ah) saves Ma Tan (Bae Hyun Sung) from rowdies and he falls for her. There have been times when men mistook our kindness for our liking for them but here, we totally ship these two.

Lmao Ma Tan is so naive, his expressions are always funny#GausElectronicsEp8#GausElectronics pic.twitter.com/jDDd4OTPjb — Lee Yun #MayIHelpYou (@LeeYunnes) October 22, 2022

4. Horrors of the wrong number

We often fall for the last person we were supposed to. Here, Ma Tan is having that realisation!

Ma Tan and Kang Mi ARE SO CUTE! I love their innocence esp Ma Tan. The way this couple will carry the friends to lovers/ rich guy poor woman trope accck! Now that the main couple is moving let this ship SAIL asap! #GausElectronics #GausElectronicsEp8 pic.twitter.com/NWQ6i6AWFA — #JungKyungHo's VILLAIN and ROMCOM ERA SOON! (@kdrama_ahjumma) October 26, 2022

5. The straight talk

Nobody likes to be a rebound or in this case, a replacement. We are humans with feelings, not someone to fill in the void. Thus, Cha Na-rae (Sung-hee) clearing all doubts about their 'thing' to Lee Sang-sik (Dong-yeon) is as real as it can get. Big Mouth, Snowdrop, Anarchy of Souls - 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Didn't Care For A Happy Ending or Our Hearts.

Everything is done in a hilarious manner. That's why when we find Gaus Electronics ridiculous, we still play along as it is the much-needed breather.

