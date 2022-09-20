'What's with the sad endings, dude?' that's exactly what we want to say to many Kdrama showrunners this year. It's as if sad endings have become the new attention trope for the makers to attract international attention. While we appreciate the new-age concepts that Kdramas are bringing in and delivering too, we do miss those days when watching them used to be our stress-buster. Korean dramas of today have become too real and at times, reality bytes. The reason for our rant is in the last couple of months, we have watched several shows hoping for a happily ever-after and rudely denied. Sweet Home: Netflix Renews Popular Korean Drama for Two More Seasons.

We have compiled a list of five such Korean dramas with sad endings that disappointed us.

SPOILERS AHEAD

Big Mouth

Big Mouth starring Lee Jong Suk and YoonA recently concluded on Disney+Hotstar. YoonA had a great role where she was trying to look for evidence outside the jail while Lee Jong-Suk's character attains leverage inside it. But by the end of it, the story killed YoonA's character due to a terminal illness. We were waiting for them to finally reunite after going through so much unwarranted circumstances.

Twenty Five Twenty One

Baek Yi-jin and Na Hee-do's chemistry was subtle yet quite effective. Despite whatever was said between them, we were waiting for them to reconcile and be together. But the makers decided in reality, not all love stories end in a happy ending, leaving us heartbroken.

Youth Of May

Kim Myung, played by Go Min-si, is shot at by the Martial army while protecting her brother and we are still stuck on that scene. It was just unbelievable. Youth Of May began with a soft and sweet love story between Kim Myung and Hwang Hae-tae (Lee Do Hyun) and ended in such a tragedy that it took us time to get over it. This was completely unfair!

Snowdrop

Like Youth Of May, Snowdrop is biggest betrayal for Kdrama fans. Despite everything that was happening, we were still hopeful that eventually Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Eun Yeong-ro (Ji-soo) will have a good ending. That's because the makers showed a few scenes which made us believe so and then suddenly Soo-ho died. Isn't it almost cruel? Snowdrop, Sweet Home, Happiness - 5 Korean-Dramas That Fooled Us With Misleading Titles.

Anarchy of Souls

Now the season 2 hinted at the end of Anarchy Of Souls do tells us that Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) has survived thanks to the soul stone despite getting stabbed by a compelled Mu Deok/Naksu (Jung So-min). But the latter's fate is undecided whether she will return in her initial form or as Mu Deok, the wandering soul. But getting Jang Uk stabbed by the woman he loves was really shattering to watch. Will they reunite in the second season?

All we can say is Shah Rukh Khan once said, "Agar end mei sab thik na ho, to woh The End nahi. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." (If the ending is not happy, it is not the end). In our alternate universe, we choose to believe that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).