ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, one of South Korea's most beloved idol-actors, officially began his mandatory military service on Monday (July 28). He becomes the second member of the boy band to enlist, following the group's eldest member, MJ. A day before his enlistment, the True Beauty actor shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with his bandmates. In the pictures, Eun Woo can be seen sporting a fresh buzz cut. However, the short hair hasn't taken away any of Cha Eun Woo's charm.

Cha Eun Woo Begins Mandatory Military Service

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday (July 27), Cha Eun Woo shared pictures of himself sporting a buzz cut along with a few photos with his ASTRO bandmates Sanha, Jinjin, and MJ enjoying his final moments before enlisting. His agency, Fantagio Entertainment, also released a statement requesting support and encouragement from fans as he embarked on this new journey.

Cha Eun Woo’s Final Post on Instagram Before Military Enlistment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

Cha Eun Woo also hosted a YouTube live stream to interact with his fans one last time before the enlistment. He said, "I'm grateful and thankful. I've been doing well meeting people. I miss AROHA. It still doesn't feel real yet. Still, since albums, movies and dramas will all be coming out, please don't forget me. Ill come back healthy and well. I wish you luck in everything you do. I won't get hurt and will always be careful." He concluded by saying, "Let's meet again when my body and mind are healthier. Ill say good bye for now."

Cha Eun Woo’s YouTube Live

On July 27, 2025, Cha Eun Woo host his last YouTube Live before joining the Army the following day. We love you so much! We will miss you dearly. Take care of yourself, my love. 😍 Be safe! I love ❤️ you ❤️forever ♾️and ♾️ always.#chaeunwoo자은우 @CHAEUNWOO_offcl @YouTube… pic.twitter.com/0RE4SC8mYK — 🪽💜Skyangel1983💜🪽 (@skyangel1983) July 27, 2025

Cha Eun Woo entered the Nonsan Training Centre on July 28 to begin his military service. He will undergo five weeks of basic training and then serve as a part of the Republic f Korea Army's music unit, as confirmed by his agency.

