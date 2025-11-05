ASTRO member and South Korean actor Cha Eun Woo sparked fan frenzy after his phone number allegedly appeared online, leading fans to flood him with messages and calls. The 28-year-old, who is currently fulfilling his civic duty in South Korea’s mandatory military service, has left fans ecstatic after reports claimed that his phone number was “allegedly leaked online.” However, was it really a leak or a promotion gimmick for his upcoming project? ‘Please Don’t Forget Me’: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Shares Emotional Message for Fans As He Begins Mandatory Military Service (See Pics and Watch Videos).

Cha Eun Woo’s Number Deliberately Leaked?

Soon after Cha Eun Woo’s number was reportedly leaked on November 4, fans were in for a pleasant surprise. Around the same time, an official announcement was made about his upcoming second mini-album titled “Else.” Interestingly, those who managed to call the number were greeted with a pre-recorded voice message from the singer himself in a heartwarming surprise that left fans overjoyed and buzzing with excitement online.

Cha Eun Woo Announces Second Mini-Album ‘Else’

Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Message for Fans

As per the translations shared in Koreaboo, Cha Eun Woo said in Korean, "This is Eunwoo. How have you been? What do you mean, why did I call? I called because I miss you! You were waiting for my call. I know. Did you hear the news? You might have been shocked, but who am I? I am Cha Eun Woo. I've prepared everything in advance. How do you like my album? You can't wait, right? I'm excited for it too. I'll call again next week, so make sure to eat well and think of me a lot! I miss you. Ok bye!" ‘Jungkook Deserves So Much Better’: BTS ARMY Rallies Behind the Golden Maknae After He Sparks Solo Tour Buzz With Cryptic Remark During Six-Hour Weverse Live (Watch Video).

A Fan Shares the Pre-Recorded Message From Cha Eun Woo After His Number Leak

Is this recorded phone call featured in one of your songs? That’s what it appears to be! I could be wrong. 🤔 Or is this featured at the beginning of your disk before your first song plays? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TDODDlGQUT — ✨SKYANGEL OFFICIAL✨ (@SKYANGEL_offcl) November 5, 2025

Cha Eun Woo’s Military Service

Cha Eun Woo enlisted in the military in July 2025 as a part of the Ministry of National Defence's support unit. He is serving as a Private First Class in the military and has participated in several events. Even during his military service, Cha Eun Woo continues to stay active with ongoing music projects and brand collaborations.

