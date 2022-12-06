It's that time of the year when we take stock of things that happened and how they influenced our viewing experience. Being avid Korean drama fans, we decided to begin with the recap with them first. Now 2022 has time and again proved to be a year of sad endings. It's as if the makers of the dramas have decided reality sucks and thus the audience should get a taste of it as well. How long can one live in a fantasy land with happy endings? Stranger K-Drama To Reportedly Make a Comeback With New Spin-Off Version in Season 3.

But our complaints on the same aspect are a bit limited because there are a few kdramas, happy or not, that have managed to resonate with us. Sadly, they didn't get the limelight they deserved. Today, as we begin the wrap-up series for Korean dramas, we decided to speak about the series which we feel should have been discussed more.

The Golden Spoon

Remember Deok-hwa from Goblin? The Golden Spoon is his story and how that piece of cutlery alters his life for the good and bad. It's quite surprising to realise that this series didn't get the attention it deserved. It had everything from mystery, romance, supernatural to magic. And yet not many speak about it. The series is about a guy whose fortune changes after he received a golden spoon, but everything comes with a cost. You can check it out on Disney+ Hotstar.

Juvenile Justice

Crimes committed by juveniles are an issue not just in India but in SK as well because they get away with lenient punishments. This series on Netflix addresses this issue through several cases. Kim Hye-soo as the judge who unflinchingly presides on these cases is simply astoundingly good in the show.

My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes is not for the faint-hearted, we admit. No, it's not a horror series or a gory thriller but people presented in their rawest form. People talking about their feelings, and dealing with life according to these feelings. Three siblings trapped in a monotonous life seek to break free and live. Very rarely do movies or series get made on the mundaness of our lives and our feelings. That makes this class apart and perhaps one of the best kdramas of 2022. Do check it out on Netflix.

Through the Darkness

Understanding the mind of a criminal and how it works is what constitutes this riveting Netflix thriller called Through The Darkness. An empath becomes a behavioural analyst to find the culprit of a crime. It's fantastically mounted and explains in stark details what goes on in the mind of a culprit. It will leave you in awe! Shooting Stars, Nevertheless, Heirs - 5 Kdrama Pick Up Lines You Can Try In Real Life

Shooting Stars

Business Proposal this year made us aware that we are deeply missing a happy ending romantic comedy that used to be a norm before. Shooting Stars is a perfect replacement for that. A PR executive has to work with a superstar who is also her nemesis but the love happens. It's a perfect hate-to-love kdrama trope that we fell in love with in the first place. Check it out on Netflix.

