Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion to Celebrate the Band’s 10th Anniversary

One Direction Band Members (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Liam Payne and his One Direction bandmates are currently in talks for a special project. Payne said the project will mark the band's tenth anniversary in July, reports thesun.co.uk. The singer revealed that he is in constant contact with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the milestone. He didn't say whether former bandmate Zayn Malik, who quit in 2015, would be involved. "We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting," Payne said.

"At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say. There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," the singer added. The group, who sold more than 50 million records, went on an indefinite hiatus four years ago. Payne says he loves what his bandmates have done in the meantime - especially Styles.

Talking about the group's success, Payne said: "It's insane, it really is.I still can't believe, I still feel like I don't know what the hell I'm doing. It's amazing and everyone's had such great success. It's been great hearing a lot of Harry's stuff at the moment. Adore You, I see it in the charts all the time. I think he's really found his sound at the moment which is a joy to watch."