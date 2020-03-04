Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video To Release on March 8

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Mere Angne Mein 2.0 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The next and immediate venture starring Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is going to be a music video with Bollywood beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo has been practising since the last couple of weeks and they recently shot for the song which is slated to release on March 8, 2020. Titled Mere Angne Mein 2.0, this video would be a reboot of the original Holi track that starred Amitabh Bachchan. So yes, this year's Women's Day celebration will be extra special since the ladies will get to groove on their favourite Asim's new video. Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Asim Riaz To 'Smile More' As They Post Pictures From Their Song Mere Angne Mein.

It's a Holi track releasing on the occasion of the big festival. As per the reports, the song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and is produced under T-series banner. It is expected to be a folk song modernised by music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who's famous for recreating classics these days. The music video has been choreographed by Shabina Khan and has been shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Bigg Boss 13: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Feature in a Music Video (View Pic).

Check Out the Announcement

On the other hand, Asim has also confirmed his collaboration with DJ Snake. The BB 13 runner up revealed how DJ Snake's manager got in touch with him and offered him to plan a collaboration. Riaz was definitely excited and couldn't deny this huge opportunity. The boy is already moving in the right direction and the future sure looks bright for him.