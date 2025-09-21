Did the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Issue Notices to Hindi News Channels Over Excessive Urdu Usage? PIB Fact Check Calls Reports Misleading

Mumbai, September 21: Did the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently issue notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words in their broadcasts? Several social media posts and some media reports claimed that channels like ABP News, TV18, Aaj Tak, and TV9 Bharatvarsh were directed to appoint language experts to curb the use of Urdu in news telecasts. These reports created a buzz online, leading many viewers to believe that the Ministry had initiated strict action against the channels.

The posts further suggested that the notices were part of a regulatory crackdown to ensure Hindi purity on television, adding that non-compliance could invite penalties. Many users on social media shared screenshots and headlines asserting that the Ministry had actively intervened in editorial content, fueling confusion among citizens. Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy After Pakistan–Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

PIB Fact Check: Urdu Notices Claim Misleading

It is being claimed in certain media reports and social media posts that @MIB_India has issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words in their broadcasts, and has directed them to appoint language experts.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #Misleading ▶️… pic.twitter.com/EHOvv9RMSN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 21, 2025

However, according to the official PIB Fact Check, this claim is misleading. The Ministry has not issued any such notices regarding the use of Urdu in broadcasts. Instead, it merely forwarded a viewer’s complaint to the concerned channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act. Channels were instructed to inform the complainant about the action taken and keep the Ministry updated, in line with the existing regulations. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s role in this matter was limited to forwarding a complaint under the Cable TV Act. There is no directive to restrict Urdu words or mandate language experts for Hindi news channels. Viewers and readers should exercise caution and verify facts before sharing such claims, as they misrepresent the Ministry’s actual actions and create unnecessary confusion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words and directed them to appoint language experts. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check clarifies that this claim is misleading, and the Ministry only forwarded a viewer’s complaint under the Cable TV Act. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).