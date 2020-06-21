Ram Gopal Varma is making the most of the lockdown time by releasing his own movies. Touted to be an erotic thriller, the filmmaker recently released a film called 'Climax' that starred Mia Malkova. He then announced a movie titled as 'Kidnapping of Katrina Kaif.' Now, he is also set to release his another erotic film on his own website that is called as NNN aka Naked Nanga Nagnam. In his recent tweet, he specially introduced the lead actress of this movie to the fans, in case they missed it! Her name is 'Sweety,' whose Twitter and Instagram handles were also revealed by him. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets).

"Here’s welcoming the NAKED film heroine the RED HOT saree clad Sweety into the twitter world. @sweetyNNN is a woman with attitude #NNN Her insta handle is sweety.nnn, " he posted on Twitter. He also wrote, "A collection of pics of the NAKED film Heroine @sweetyNNN from a photo shoot in my office ..I swear on all my followers that Social Distance was maintained. For those asking ⁦@sweetyNNN from the erotic thriller NAKED is from Devarapalli in WEST GODAVARI district of ANDHRA PRADESH." Below are his tweets.

RGV Introducing Sweety!

Here’s welcoming the NAKED film heroine the RED HOT saree clad Sweety into the twitter world. @sweetyNNN is a woman with attitude #NNN Her insta handle is sweety.nnn pic.twitter.com/1QYXUjYZWh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

More Info On Her

For those asking ⁦@sweetyNNN⁩ from the erotic thriller NAKED is from Devarapalli in WEST GODAVARI district of ANDHRA PRADESH pic.twitter.com/1zWRZ3X42B — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

Well, a lot of info on his lead actress was shelled out by him in one go. On the other hand, he recently claimed that his previous film, Climax was a super-success and hence he is up with this new film. He said, "I am not Rajmouli and this is not RRR but I am me and this is NNN check the trailer. After the SUPER SUCCESS of CLIMAX the next on http://RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET is not RRR but it’s NNN." So , here it is now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).