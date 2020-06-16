Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 16, 2020 09:17 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has stirred a never-ending debate on social media. The actor who was just 34 died by suicide. Even though his provisional postmortem report suggests that he took his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence, netizens and a few celebs are in no mood to calm down. As they have been blaming Bollywood camp for making Sushant feel inferior which made him took his life away. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Koena Mitra and many more have exposed the fraternity's hypocrisy. However, one name which has popped up and has been declared as the ultimate culprit for Sushant's death is of Karan Johar. And well, now looks like the filmmaker has a supporter and it's none other than Ram Gopal Varma. Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter

The Satya director took to his Twitter and shared a series of tweets in support of the SOTY director. Varma expressed how blaming Karan for nepotism is ridiculous as it's a filmmaker's choice with whom he wants to work or not work. 'Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works,' a part of his tweet read. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Later, in his tweet, he also mentioned if Sushant after giving 12 years to the industry felt like an outsider and took the extreme step then there would have been 100s like him till now. See below:

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and the news of his tragic demise sent a shockwave in the fraternity. None believed that the news was real. Coming back to RGV's tweet, what's your take on it, do you agree with him or not? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

