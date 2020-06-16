Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism (View Tweets)

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has stirred a never-ending debate on social media. The actor who was just 34 died by suicide. Even though his provisional postmortem report suggests that he took his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence, netizens and a few celebs are in no mood to calm down. As they have been blaming Bollywood camp for making Sushant feel inferior which made him took his life away. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Koena Mitra and many more have exposed the fraternity's hypocrisy. However, one name which has popped up and has been declared as the ultimate culprit for Sushant's death is of Karan Johar. And well, now looks like the filmmaker has a supporter and it's none other than Ram Gopal Varma. Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter.

The Satya director took to his Twitter and shared a series of tweets in support of the SOTY director. Varma expressed how blaming Karan for nepotism is ridiculous as it's a filmmaker's choice with whom he wants to work or not work. 'Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works,' a part of his tweet read. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Later, in his tweet, he also mentioned if Sushant after giving 12 years to the industry felt like an outsider and took the extreme step then there would have been 100s like him till now. See below:

If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and the news of his tragic demise sent a shockwave in the fraternity. None believed that the news was real. Coming back to RGV's tweet, what's your take on it, do you agree with him or not? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

