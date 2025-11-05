New Delhi, November 5: Who is the Brazilian model whom Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed voted 22 times during the assembly elections in Haryana in 2024? Rahul Gandhi, today, November 5, claimed that a Brazilian model's photo appeared multiple times in the Haryana voter list. He claimed while addressing a press conference after he dropped the "H Files". The Congress leader claimed that the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections were "stolen". "Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model," Gandhi said.

Taking to Instagram, Congress shared a video and said, "What’s shocking is that she’s reportedly from Brazil - a Brazilian model, to be specific." It further asked what a Brazilian woman is doing on Haryana’s electoral list? So, who is the Brazilian model that Rahul Gandhi mentioned in his press conference? Scroll below to know more. Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H-Files’ on ‘Vote Chori’, Claims ‘Brazilian Model Voted at 10 Booths’ in 2024 Haryana Elections (Watch Video).

What Is a Brazilian Model Doing on Harayana's Electoral List? Asks Congress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times in Haryana Elections, Says Rahul Gandhi

VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, says, "Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out… pic.twitter.com/aQatIdxQNY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

Who Is the Brazilian Model?

The woman mentioned by Rahul Gandhi during his presentation on "H" files is a Brazilian model. It is claimed that the Brazilian model is Matheus Ferroro. However, a search about Matheus Ferroro led us to Unsplash, a free stock image platform, where the Brazilian model's picture was uploaded by photographer Matheus Ferrero. We also found the same photo of the Brazilian model on Pexels. However, Matheus Ferroro, who is a fashion photographer, did not disclose any details about the woman in the picture. Rahul Gandhi Drops ‘H Files’ at Press Conference, Alleges 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections Were ‘Stolen’ (Watch Videos).

Brazilian Model's Photo Was Uploaded on Pexels by Photographer Matheus Ferroro

The woman who appeared multiple times in Haryana voter list is said to be a Brazilian model (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Matheus Ferroro is a photographer based in Brazil's Minas Gerais. The photo titled "Woman Wearing Blue Denim Jacket" was uploaded on Pexels on February 27, 2019, at 2:04 AM and has over five million views and more than 20,000 downloads. That said, no suggestion or evidence shows that the Brazilian model or the photographer was involved in the alleged voter duplication. So far, the Election Commission has not responded to the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi.

