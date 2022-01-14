They say that success naturally comes to those with talent but only a few know the hardships behind it & one such personality is Bhagyesh Hendre. At the age of 22, he has achieved several milestones and today he is an eminent performer, singer & incredible lyricist.

Starting his career 7 years ago, Bhagyesh did all that enhanced his skills. From performing on the streets to doing free gigs at restaurants he has done all.

Inspired by the incredible singers Armaan Malik, Amit Trivedi & also Sonu Nigam who is one of the most renowned music stars we have, Bhagyesh worked his fingers to the bones to ensure that success doesn't remain out of his reach.

Not belonging to an influential family has its cons but it gets worse when they don't support you for your dreams. On talking more about it, the singer said, " My parents always wanted me to focus on my studies and pursue music as a hobby. However, I couldn't do that since music is the only thing I can connect with. It took 7 years of consistent struggle to reach where I am and I am immensely proud of it." Today he has hit the big time in the music industry with his talent & has inspired everyone, especially the youth.

Built from scratch, his music brand Soch Music India is an emerging brand. Bhagyesh works tirelessly to ensure that this becomes one of the top music companies in the industry. Not only that, but Bhagyesh also wants to open an academy for people who want to learn but face financial problems. While telling us more about his upcoming endeavors, he said, " I don't want financial problems of people to come in the way of their dreams. Hence I want to enhance the skills of those who want to pursue music as a career. Making a name in the industry is tougher than it seems but we promise that we will have their back and keep helping them till they reach their goals."

Thanks to the era of social media, the young generation is aware of what successful life looks like when your passion becomes your profession. Bhagyesh Hendre is still working diligently to be at the top and we are sure that his passion will lead him towards the heights of success.