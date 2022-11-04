Shreyash Shandiliya, an Indian composer and lyricist who founded the HS Musik Company and SoulFul Musik Academy, was born on November 21, 1993. Shreyash is a skilled music aficionado who has worked in the music industry for a long time. He has composed the music for several movies, TV series, and commercials as a creative music producer. He has collaborated with famous Bollywood singers such as Krishna Beura, Saraj Jagan, Anwesshaa, Shweta Pandit, and others. He has taught music to thousands of students and is on a mission to educate everyone with a strong desire to learn music through SoulFul Musik Academy.

Journey in the music industry

Since he was young, Shreyash Shandiliya has had a passion for music. He was born in a small town in North Bihar and received all his education there. In second grade, Shreyash participated in and won a school-level music competition, which ignited his love for music. During that time, Himesh Reshammiya emerged as a significant and inspirational person in his life; today, Shreyash still has a sizable collection of nearly all of his records. His parents wanted him to begin his music education with a teacher in Banka, but he preferred to start everything in and from Mumbai. As a result, he left his comfortable home life behind his parents' protective shell as a tenth grader and moved to Mumbai. He went there intending to pursue his passion with all his might, learning from the experts in the industry and receiving top-notch training from his Guru, Ustaad Mehboob Khan. After then, Shreyash started working as a film and television composer.

Shreyash Shandiliya as a founder

In addition to mastering several instruments, Shreyash also explores other facets of music and values teaching others. He established SoulFul Musik Academy, his music school, in 2012. Through this institution, he assists other music lovers in learning music theory, ear training, singing in Indian classical, Western classical, semi-classical, and world music, as well as playing every possible music instrument in the world. The academy also helps learners to create their own instruments, provide higher studies of music such as music production, audio engineering, DJing, ear training, descriptive music theory, music direction, song writing and much more. Shreyash also founded his own music company, HS Musik Company, with a vision to not only launch his own music but also provide a platform for all young and talented artists to have their launch in the industry. The mission of this company is to promote originality in its work and the talented up-and-coming musicians across all musical genres.

Awards, recognition and appreciation for the great work

Shreyash's extensive training and expertise in the music industry have helped him produce soulful, melodic compositions that have won appreciation from listeners and reviewers alike. He has won various accolades for his work in the music industry. India's Signature Brands 2020, the Three Best Rated Music School in Mumbai nomination for his academy, the APS Media Award 2018, the India 5000 Best MSME Awards 2018, the Global Icon Award 2017, and others are a few of them. Many well-known figures from the music industry, like Arijit Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Monali Thakur, and others, have acknowledged his efforts, works and acachievement.

Shreyash’s contribution towards humanity

A good soul is formed by good music – this is especially true for Shreyash Shandiliya, who has a pure heart for others. He has always wanted to use music to help people in some way. Therefore, he offers free training via SoulFul Musik Academy to music enthusiasts who cannot afford to pay for professional training after going through an easy and quick verification process. He trains everyone passionate about music because he wants to make it accessible to everyone.

Alongside being a praiseworthy musician, Shreyash is also driven towards growing his Gaming channel on YouTube – Musician Gamer 21, his personal YouTube channel – Shreyash Shandiliya and his moto vlog channel - Musician On Ride, for his love towards gaming, travelling and riding cars and bikes. Given his incredible talent and work, Shreyash is truly recognised as a melodious soul.