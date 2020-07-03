Famed American singer-songwriter Prince Royce recently declared on social media that he's been diagnosed with COVID-19. The singer took to Instagram to share a message for his fans and to encourage them to focus on their safety during July 4th weekend by practising social distancing. Royce in his post gave out details of his condition. The singer particularly stressed on asking young people to follow safety guidelines. In his post, Royce did mention that his condition is mild and that he's doing well now.

Sharing a video message on Instagram for his fans, the Latin star also wrote a long note as he asked his fans to act responsibly. Talking about getting diagnosed with coronavirus, he wrote "I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began. My case has been mild and I am feeling well. I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard - this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others."

Check Out Prince Royce's Post Here:

In his final words, Royce said, "Please let’s take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let’s all take care of each other. #COVID19." The Fourth of July is celebrated as America's Independence Day and usually, it calls for a lot of celebration with a gathering of people to watch fireworks and more. Royce's message to ask everyone to follow social distancing was lauded by his fans. We certainly hope the singer gets well soon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).