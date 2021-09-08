Producer Amit Mishra's new music video labeled TUMSE was released by Zee Music Company on September 2nd which is creating a crazy buildup in the industry.

Sung, penned and composed by Vyom Singh Rajput and directed by Aman Prajapat, Tumse is stealing the thunder of many strikes in the traffic.

Hitting the chartbusters in just the initial days of the release and mesmerizing everyone with the promising chemistry between the heartthrob of Bigboss world Nishant Malkani alongside the elegant and beautiful Deepali Saini, Tumse is setting a powerful benchmark and sets for others to break. Shot in the outskirts of Lonavala at the Della Resort has given a very fruity ambiance to the music video making it more romantically appealing to the audience.

With everything falling perfectly into the pieces of the fortune puzzle, Producer Amit Mishra didn't fail to recognize the audience's love and feedback and is enthusiastically replying to as many well wishes and admirers greeting them with gratitude. Amit added that "After working on a project at months to end to finally it compiles together and you can see others enjoying the outcome as much as you relished in curating it is a delight of its own, moreover to see people admire the final imagery of your idea is a feeling of surreality".

The immense warmth that Tumse is receiving on social media with music buss and Hindi music lovers is a trend of its own.