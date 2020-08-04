The much-awaited song "Pyar Naal" starring television actress Anushka Sen and Bollywood star Darsheel Safary is finally out. It was reported that the melody will be out on Sen's 18th birthday and here it is. For the unversed, while Anushka is known for her TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and Baal Veer, on the other hand, Darsheel won hearts with his portrayal as a dyslexic boy in Aamir Khan's film, Taare Zameen Par (2007). Coming back to the track, it's in Punjabi and is beautifully shot. Also, this is the first time Sen and Safary have collaborated for a music video and must admit their chemistry is a breath of fresh air. CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Jhansi Ki Rani Fame Anushka Sen Scores 89.4% in Her Board Exams (View Post).

The song is sung by none other than Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar. The story of melody is nothing major and revolves around the innocent love between two teens. Indeed, Darsheel as a grown-up lad looks quite handsome in each frame. All in all, the track is soothing as it shows a deep connection between to young minds. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Song Out: Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma Take You On A Love-Filled Journey Like Never Before (Watch Video).

Check Out "Pyar Naal" Song Starring Anushka Sen and Darsheel Safary Below:

Shot in Chandigarh, the song also has a reference to PUBG and Ludo, which adds quite a 'current times' touch to it. In a nutshell, if we had to describe "Pyar Naal" in fewer words then all we would say is that it highlights what first love looks like. From hiding inside an umbrella to meeting in the field, Darsheel and Anushka are fabulous in this one. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).