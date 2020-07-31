Finally, the moment is here all Sidharth Shukla fans have been waiting for. As his latest song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya starring himself and Neha Sharma is out. From the time it was announced that the song was supposed to release on July 31, Shukla's admirers have been desperate for this one. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. Earlier to this, Sid was seen with Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga which was kind of a breakup melody and now Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is completely the opposite of it. This one sees Neha and Sid's chemistry at its peak. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma Look Love-Struck in This Latest Still From the Song!

Elaborating on the song, it is a sweet track with stunning locale. Reportedly, it has been shot at Della Resorts in Khandala. Shukla and Sharma are seen love-struck in the melody and the interesting part about it is that there are no sad moments. The track starts and ends on a happy note. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal whereas the lyrics are penned by Rana. All in all, it is a feel-good song! Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: Sidharth Shukla Drops a Romantic Poster With Neha Sharma, Reveals the Song’s Release Date!

Check Out Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Song Below:

Indeed, it's now proven that Sid is a superb actor as he nailed it in that department in this one. Even his partner in the song, Neha brings freshness with the help of her bubbly charm. Not to miss, how neatly the two are dressed. Watch for sure if you are a Sidharth Shukla fan, you will be stunned by his hotness. Tell us in the comment section below, how did you find the song? Stay tuned!

