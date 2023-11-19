Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai (also spelt as Rani Laxmibai) Birth Anniversary is celebrated every year on November 19. This annual commemoration serves as a reminder for people to revisit the life, accomplishments and learnings of Rani Laxmibai and celebrate her. Rani Lakshmi Bai Birth Anniversary in 2023 is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm, especially in the home state of Jhansi. As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Rani of Jhansi, here is everything you need to know about Rani Laxmibai, her life and works and how to celebrate this auspicious day. Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Rani of Jhansi on Her Birth Anniversary, Hails Her as Symbol of Indian Women's Bravery.

When is Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Birth Anniversary?

Lovingly remembered as Jhansi Ki Rani, Rani Lakshmi Bai (born Manikrnika Tambe) was born into a Karhada Brahmin family in Banares on November 19, 1828 (some sources claim it to be 1835). Her birth anniversary is, therefore, celebrated year on year on November 19 and is marked with great excitement by one and all.

Significance of Jhansi Ki Rani’s Birth Anniversary

The life and story of Rani Lakshmi Bai have been a source of inspiration for millions of people across India. Born as Manikarnika Tambe, she was married to the Maharaja of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao, in 1842 and has since been referred to as Rani Lakshmibai. When the British tried to take control of Jhansi, Rani was unwilling to cede control and joined the rebellion against the British in 1857. She led the successful defense of Jhansi against Company allies, but in early 1858 Jhansi fell to British forces under the command of Hugh Rose. Her unflinching fight against the British and her rebellion continues to be a source of inspiration for millions of people worldwide.

The celebration of Rani Laxmibai’s birth anniversary offers people the chance to celebrate these stories of rebellion and educate more people about the inspiring life and works of Rani Lakshmibai. We hope that the celebration of Rani Laxmibai’s Birth Anniversary will help you share the story of the Queen of Jhansi and her inspirational life with the future generations.

