Diwali, the festival of lights has found a special place in Bollywood, becoming a canvas for filmmakers to depict the beauty, warmth, and joy associated with this festival. Representation of Diwali in Bollywood has not only added a visual spectacle to the festivities but has also contributed to the emotional connection that audiences feel towards this festival. Diwali 2023: From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Devdas, Top 5 Timeless Classics That You Can Binge-Watch This Festive Season!

From Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic entry and Jaya Bachchan’s impressive display of motherly feelings in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Kamal Haasan’s character saving a kid from danger in Chachi 420, Bollywood films have captured the essence of the festival of lights and love with scenes that have been immortalized on screens forever. Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham

This film captures the essence of returning home for Diwali ki chhuti to feast on some laddoos and hug Mom. The Raichand family, in all their enviable glory, perform pooja on Diwali in a grand way. In one shot, Nandini senses something, only to be greeted by her son and then patiently waits for his return. Shah Rukh Khan runs towards his house, embracing his mother. The shot capturing the mother-son bonding left all of us emotional.

Check Out The Iconic Scene:

Jaya Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: X)

Chaachi 420

Kamal Haasan’s 1997 classic, has one Diwali moment that served as a major driving force for the plot. The titular character secures the job as a governess for his daughter, played by a young Fatima Sana Shaikh, by rescuing her when an errant firecracker injures her.

Check Out The Iconic Scene:

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Scoopwhoop)

Mohabbatein

When you sign up for a movie where there’s Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai, then you know there’s going to be DRAMA! It reaches its peak at an unofficial Diwali function, unapproved by the Principal of the school, where everybody was dancing and singing along to a song about breaking chains and becoming free. This is also when everyone decides to stand up against Amitabh Bachchan.

Check Out The Iconic Pic:

Still From Mohabbatein (Photo Credits: X)

Taare Zameen Par

It was heartbreaking to see Ishaan, who was unable to celebrate Diwali, upset with his family’s decision to send him to a boarding school. We see him sitting glum, while the rest of his family and neighbourhood celebrate Diwali by bursting crackers, which he used to enjoy. It’s pretty hard to watch.

Check Out The Iconic Scene:

Still From Taare Zameen Par (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Swades

Villagers in Rampur, despite having electricity (bijli), chose to decorate the town with traditional diyas and candles. Shah Rukh Khan's dance and music under the natural lights of tara (stars) adds a touch of Bollywood glamour to the festive atmosphere.

Check The Iconic Scene Here:

Shah Rukh Khan in Swades (Photo Credits: Youtube)

The cinematic portrayal of Diwali in Bollywood has the power to transport audiences into a world where the essence of the festival is magnified, and its significance is deeply felt. We hope Bollywood continues to do so.

