The recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps' remark on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has grabbed everyone's attention over the past few days. Amid the ongoing drama, the popular Marathi YouTube channel Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa) has also come under fire and is facing backlash online due to its obscene content. Netizens started digging up old videos of its founder, Sarang Sathaye, where he made insensitive jokes. In the wake of the ongoing controversy, BhaDiPa has cancelled their upcoming show, which was supposed to feature actress Sai Tamhankar.

BhaDiPa Postpones Show With Sai Tamhankar

In the wake of the Ranveer Allahbadia row, Sarang Sathaye's channel BhaDiPa decided to postpone their upcoming Valentine's Day special episode of Nirlajj Kande Pohe featuring Sai Tamhankar. Taking to their official Instagram handle, BhaDiPa issued a statement and wrote in Marathi, "We regret to inform our fans that due to the ongoing controversy, we are postponing the February 14 episode of Atishay Nirlajj Kande Pohe. We have taken this decision to ensure that neither our talent nor aur audience face any trouble."

"The refund amount will be credited to your bank accounts within 15 days. You can use that to buy a nice gift for yourself. We know that our fans love us and enjoy watching our unique style of comedy, which is why we have introduced exclusive YouTube memberships to access our content. All videos of Atishay Nirlajj Kande Pohe have been made available to viewers above 18." Netizens, on the other hand, were furious after reacting to old clips of Sarang Sathaye's shows and demanded a ban on the content creator and his channel.

Netizens React to Sarang Sathaye’s Old Videos

Thank god didn’t like him at all but #bhadipa seriously you had to do this?? You were a good show until this idiot @sarangsathaye came to this. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया - बुद्धिहीन माणसाला बुद्धी दे रे बाबा pic.twitter.com/k1MC2jDTGu — Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) February 11, 2025

A Netizen Called Out Sarang Sathaye for His Hinduphobic Jokes

Standup Comedy These Days…

Is he mocking the Hindus for sake of so called stand up and Ram Mandir? कधीचा आहे हा व्हिडिओ? सारंग राव आपले संस्कार विसरलात का? की ते पण फुटकळ विनोदासाठी गहाण ठेवलेत?@BhaDiPa Cc: @NiteshNRane https://t.co/MxIwZnUmZR — Deepak Singh (@deepaksbharat) February 12, 2025

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

The whole controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina started after a video capturing the popular podcaster making an obscene remark about "parents" on India's Got Latent went viral online. In the clip, he could be heard asking a contestant on the show, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Meanwhile Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology through a video statement and said, "Comedy is not my forte. My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. I am not going to give any context or justification behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology."

