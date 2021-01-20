That Saif Ali Khan starring Tandav has all the elements to milk controversies is common knowledge. From farmer protests to university campus riots, and from the portrayal of the 'taanashah' leader with a political lineage to Hindu gods used as a prop to convey a rather loud message, this 9 episodes web series is a hotbed for everything that can be seen, and perhaps even twisted, as controversial. While FIR and official complaints against the actors, writer-directors, and producers have been pouring in, amidst all this yet another product from the same streaming platform is suffering majorly.

Manoj Bajpayee starring Family Man's second outing, we gather, has been put on hold. There were occasional murmurs about this show being un-real in terms of the portrayal of our security agencies and the way they operate especially when it comes to dealing with any information pertaining to national interest or safety. But truth be told, Family Man never faced any issues, but the proportion 'Tandav' has assumed in terms of the controversial press is unprecedented. #SuspendKanganaRanaut Starts Trending As Netizens Demand Ban on the Dhaakad Actress’ Twitter Account For Allegedly Inciting Violence

"Given the sensitivity of the situation, and the said steaming platform, as indeed its content being scrutinized, everything about Family Man 2 is likely to be delayed. Fans could have expected more promos, teasers, and trailers to be ready by now. Tandav controversy has changed the equations dramatically. The marketing departments, as well as the think tank, are buying more time on this, due to which Manoj Bajpayee's series is suffering delay and possible loss even," informed a source. Tandav Controversy: Ali Abbas Zafar Issues a Statement Revealing Their Decision to Implement Changes to the Web Series Amid Growing Dissent

It is certainly not by design that the shows/content on Amazon Prime are courting one controversy or another. from a Muslim boy kissing a Hindu girl in The Suitable Boy, to maligning the place and its ethos in Mirzapur and from the name of a dog in Pataal Lok to banned Pakistani artist in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil… there is a seemingly never-ending line of films and web series that have found themselves in trouble for one reason or another.

