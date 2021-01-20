Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut created a storm online with her now-deleted tweet over Tandav. In the tweet, she mentioned how ‘it was time to take their heads off’ for allegedly hurting sentiments of Hindus in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series. Her Twitter account is also temporarily restricted after the said tweet. However, this action by Kangana has not gone down well the Twitterverse and they've started trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut on the micro-blogging site. Netizens claimed that her tweet instigated violence and so her account needs to be suspended. Kangana Ranaut Announced as BJP's West Bengal CM Candidate? Fake News Debunked.

Even after a severe backlash, Kangana defended herself and wrote in Hindi whose English translation reads, "The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide." Her latest tweet was also slammed by Tweeple. Check out a few reactions on the suspension of Kangana's Twitter account below. Kangana Ranaut's Remarks Getting Undue Importance, Says Sharad Pawar.

#SuspendKanganaRanaut@KanganaTeam Doesn't have toilet at her home. She excretes on social media — Anand Abhirup 😷 🦂 (@AnandHR_Odia) January 20, 2021

merely suspending her twitter account won't be enough, she should face serious consequences for attempting to incite violence.#SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/s6qxy9JvWM — bunny (@itzsohamx) January 20, 2021

#SuspendKanganaRanaut Use Sushant Singh death for publicity, then stand in support of BJP, then hate speech, then security from gov & now beheading head on the name of God, isn't the part of inciting people for riots & killing,and no action actions her! 🤐🤔 pic.twitter.com/QijtWb5bjg — Faisal (@Faisal35491631) January 20, 2021

This insane person @KanganaTeam is now threatening beheading. She’s deleted the tweet but, how are you allowing violent incitement @Twitter . 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Suspend this handle#SuspendKanganaRanaut — Dr. Manisha Ambedkar (@DrManishaAmbed1) January 20, 2021

How dare to bring my Krishna in her hate mongering! #SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/00ZOQi2koN — deepika 's jimimmm (@chmchim0p8o) January 20, 2021

After a massive outrage over Kangana's beheaded comment, we wonder will her Twitter get suspended? Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Tandav's director Ali Abbas Zafar had issued an apology for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus via their web-series and also added that they will implement changes to the show. Stay tuned!

