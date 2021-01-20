Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut created a storm online with her now-deleted tweet over Tandav. In the tweet, she mentioned how ‘it was time to take their heads off’ for allegedly hurting sentiments of Hindus in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series. Her Twitter account is also temporarily restricted after the said tweet. However, this action by Kangana has not gone down well the Twitterverse and they've started trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut on the micro-blogging site. Netizens claimed that her tweet instigated violence and so her account needs to be suspended. Kangana Ranaut Announced as BJP's West Bengal CM Candidate? Fake News Debunked

Even after a severe backlash, Kangana defended herself and wrote in Hindi whose English translation reads, "The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide." Her latest tweet was also slammed by Tweeple. Check out a few reactions on the suspension of Kangana's Twitter account below. Kangana Ranaut's Remarks Getting Undue Importance, Says Sharad Pawar.

After a massive outrage over Kangana's beheaded comment, we wonder will her Twitter get suspended? Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Tandav's director Ali Abbas Zafar had issued an apology for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus via their web-series and also added that they will implement changes to the show. Stay tuned!

