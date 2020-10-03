Salman Khan's love life has kept the fans just as much interested as his filmography. The actor gets questioned about when he is getting married time and again. Well, on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Salman and his fans might have finally received an answer about his marriage. An astrologer had come on the show as a guest. When Salman asked him about when will he get married. The man replied that the phase of Salman getting married has passed now. Yep, Salman won't get married now as per astrology. The answer left Salman dancing with joy. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Jokes That He Warned Gauahar Khan About Kushal Tandon.

When Salman introduced Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dialik - a married couple - on the show, and called them a rare couple who is happy after marriage. Clearly, Salman is not exactly excited about the concept of marriage. In June 2019, Salman had said, "I don't believe in marriage. I think it's a dying institution. I don't believe in it. Companionship? Yes." Bigg Boss 14: Mentors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan To Rule These Three Spaces Of The House (Watch Video).

Apart from Rubina and Abhinav, Bigg Boss 14 will also have contestants like Eijaaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu. We are very excited to see everyone in the house. Bigg Boss 14: Tour of Salman Khan's Private Chalet Will Make You Say 'Bhai Bhai' (Watch Video).

Watch Our Ranking Of All Bigg Boss Seasons Here:

Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan - contestants of previous seasons - have also entered the house as rule-makers. They will be deciding the fate of the contestants after two weeks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).