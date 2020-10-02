Like every year, Salman Khan will have a private chalet near the Bigg Boss house, this time as well. Bigg Boss 14 is only a few hours away now and fans are super excited for it. The pictures of the house made their way on the internet earlier. Now, we have a video of the host's chalet as well. We have Salman's designer and stylist Ashley Rebello to thank for this favour. Ashley posted the video on his Instagram page. Bigg Boss 14: Check Out Pictures Of the Futuristic BB14 House That Are Guaranteed To Transport You Into Another Timezone Completely.

The video is a nice quick tour of the chalet. There is a huge garden in the house, complete with a fountain, a pavilion in the centre, and dining table. In the living room, there is an in-house gym for the actor, who is very well known for his fitness. The walls are painted with silhouettes of the actor from various films. And there is an aalishaan bedroom. Live life, king size - even if it's just for the weekend to shoot a reality show. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Shares First Pic From BB 14 Sets In An All Black Avatar.

Check Out The Video of Salman Khan's Chalet Here:

His little BB #chalet , a sneak peak for u A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:06pm PDT

So far, only Jaan Kumar Sanu has been revealed as the contestant by the makers. He is Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu's son. Previous contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are also a part of the show. We do not know much about their role in the game yet. Also, shocking news, but Radhe Maa is also a part of the show. Chances are slim that she'd be a contestant on the show. Rumour has it that she will only enter as a guest. Bigg Boss 14 premieres on October 3, Saturday at 9 PM.

