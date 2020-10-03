The countdown has begun and in just a few minutes India's most loved, as well as controversial reality, show Bigg Boss 14 will air on TV. And as the clock is tickling, new updates from the grand premiere night is making its way on social media. Now, we have come across a video on Instagram which actually reveals a lot about the three mentors of the season Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. As per the clip, the trio will be the most important players on the show. Well, as expected!! Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Enters The House With A New Skill - Flirting (Watch Video).

However, there is more to the scoop. As ahead in the video, the three mentors also declare the areas in the BB 14 house which they will conquer and rule. So, Gauahar Khan will be taking over the kitchen area, Hina Khan will challenge the contestants by keeping their personal belongings with her and Sidharth Shukla will rule the bedroom space. This twist really looks interesting!!! Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Get Divided Over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s Verbal Spat on the Grand Premiere Night!

Check Out The Video Below:

Also, if you are the one who has been living under the rock, let us remind you that Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar created quite a lot of buzz on Bigg Boss during their time. Infact, Sid and Gauahar are ex winners of the reality show whereas Hina's a runner-up. So, are you all excited to watch Bigg Boss tonight? Stay tuned!

